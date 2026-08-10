Flock Safety Cameras Stir Privacy Concerns Nationwide

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

Over 100,000 Flock Cameras Deployed Across U.S. To Record Car Traffic
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company, is at the center of a national debate over privacy and surveillance. Their cameras, which record license plates and other vehicle details, have sparked both support and concern. Police departments across the U.S. use Flock's technology to track stolen cars, find missing people, and catch criminals. However, critics argue it creates a mass surveillance system that infringes on privacy rights.

In Milwaukee, misuse of Flock cameras has led to several police officers resigning or being arrested for using the system to stalk individuals. According to a CNN report, former officer Josue Ayala used the system 124 times to track a romantic partner. In response, Flock introduced an "audit assistance tool" to detect abnormal usage.

The technology is not without its successes. PBS NewsHour reported that Flock cameras helped solve numerous crimes, including reuniting a mother with her kidnapped child. Despite this, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other critics warn of the potential for abuse and call for stricter regulations.

Flock CEO Garrett Langley insists that communities can set their own limits on the technology's use. Meanwhile, legal challenges continue, with a GOP bill proposing that federal agents need a warrant to access Flock's data.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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