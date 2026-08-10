Gator Bites Woman In Florida River

A woman in Florida suffered a severe injury after being bitten by an alligator while swimming in the Silver River in Marion County on Saturday (August 8). The incident, which occurred at Ray Wayside Park, resulted in the woman losing her right arm. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a nearby boater heard her screams and rushed to the scene. He managed to scare away the alligator, used a rope as a tourniquet, and transported her to the nearest boat ramp, where rescuers took her to the hospital.

The woman was treated at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and has since returned home. The FWC reported that a 9-foot-8-inch alligator was trapped and removed from the area on Sunday. The Silver River, which was temporarily closed, has now reopened to the public.

This incident marks the third alligator bite in Marion County this summer. Previous attacks occurred near Dunnellon on the Rainbow River and in Umatilla. In light of these events, the FWC advises residents to avoid feeding alligators, swim only in designated areas during daylight, and keep pets away from the water. Anyone concerned about an alligator can contact the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

For more information, visit the WESH report and the Fox 35 Orlando coverage.