Joint Base Charleston Renamed In Honor Of Lindsey Graham

Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina has been officially renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham in a ceremony held on Monday (August 10) to honor the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The event in North Charleston was attended by notable figures, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Senator Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham's sister.

The renaming recognizes Graham's extensive service and contributions to the military. He served in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves, and Air National Guard for over 30 years, retiring as a colonel. His military career included active duty during the 1980s and deployments in the Middle East, where he earned commendations from retired General David Petraeus.

Graham passed away unexpectedly on July 11 due to a torn aorta at the age of 71. His sister, Darline Graham, is currently serving the remainder of his Senate term and is running for a full term in the upcoming election. The base, known for housing the nation's largest fleet of C-17 cargo jets, is a crucial East Coast military installation.

The decision to rename the base was announced in a memo by Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, who emphasized Graham's lifelong devotion to the military and public service. The renaming ceremony was attended by nearly 200 members of the U.S. Air Force and South Carolina leaders, celebrating Graham's legacy and dedication to national defense.