July Sets Record As Hottest Month In U.S. History

July 2026 was the hottest month ever recorded in the contiguous United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The average temperature reached 76.9 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing previous records set in July 1936 and 2012. This marks a significant milestone in NOAA's 132-year record-keeping history.

The month was characterized by intense heat domes and heat waves, affecting much of the West, Southwest, Rockies, northern Plains, and upper Midwest. Notably, Wyoming experienced its hottest month on record, with temperatures 5.1 degrees above average. The extreme heat was not limited to the U.S., as Europe also faced multiple heat waves.

NOAA reported that overnight temperatures were particularly high, averaging 64.2 degrees, setting a new record for the warmest monthly nighttime average. The heat was exacerbated by a rapidly intensifying El Niño event, which contributed to the elevated global temperatures. The El Niño pattern, which began in June, is expected to peak later this year, further influencing weather patterns.

The impact of human-caused climate change, primarily due to fossil fuel consumption, played a significant role in these temperature increases. According to a report from the World Weather Attribution group, the hot conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change. The ongoing climate crisis has made heat waves more intense and frequent.

The extreme weather conditions have led to widespread drought, with nearly half of the contiguous U.S. experiencing drought as of early August. Wildfires have also been a major concern, with large blazes reported in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. These conditions have prompted warnings from scientists and officials about the urgent need to address climate change.

As the El Niño event continues to develop, experts predict that 2027 may become the warmest year on record globally. The current trend highlights the urgent need for action to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to the challenges it presents.