KATSEYE's Sophia Taking Temporary 'Mental Health' Break From Group

KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza is stepping back from the girl group for a bit in order to prioritize her "mental health and wellness."

On Friday (August 7), Laforteza and KATSEYE announced that the 23-year-old singer was temporarily taking a break from the group and will not participate in "upcoming promotional activities," the group wrote in a statement shared to Weverse, per People.

"Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery," the statement read. "While Sophia herself is eager to perform alongside her members, the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority."

In a message to fans shared to her Instagram Stories, Laforteza explained that her decision wasn't an easy one but she understands the importance of prioritizing her health.

"It truly breaks my heart to have to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you," she wrote. "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first. I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

She continued, "Thank you for being so patient, understanding, and always showing me so much love. It means more to me than I could ever say. I promise I'm going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly, and come back stronger."

Laforteza concluded her message by encouraging fans to continue loving and supporting KATSEYE, saying she'll "see you soon" and adding that she will also "be here as one of the EYEKONS in the in the meantime with y'all."