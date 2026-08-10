Kennedy Tackles Ultra-Processed Foods

The Trump administration, under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is taking steps to define "ultra-processed foods" officially. On Monday (August 10), Kennedy announced that the federal government's first proposed definition of ultra-processed foods will soon be revealed. He highlighted that nearly 60% of the American diet consists of these foods, and childhood obesity affects over one in five American children.

In addition to this, Kennedy proposed a rule requiring manufacturers to notify the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when they determine a substance added to food is "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS). Currently, manufacturers voluntarily notify the FDA, but the new rule would make it mandatory. The aim is to increase transparency and give the FDA better insight into the ingredients entering the food supply.

According to CNBC, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have submitted the proposed definition for ultra-processed foods for review. However, the specifics of the definition have not yet been disclosed.

The move to define ultra-processed foods and reform GRAS regulations comes amid ongoing food safety concerns, including a multistate cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce. Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas emphasized that these initiatives aim to improve the FDA's ability to execute its mission by providing greater transparency into the food supply.

Despite these efforts, some industry groups, such as the Consumer Brands Association, have criticized the broad definition of ultra-processed foods, arguing it could negatively impact a large portion of the nation's food supply. The Guardian reports that the proposal is subject to public comment and the federal rulemaking process before any requirements take effect.

The FDA will also publish new guidance on biological hazards in ready-to-eat fresh-cut produce. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address food safety amid one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in U.S. history.