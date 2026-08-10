Lions Center To Miss Time With Wrist Injury

The Detroit Lions are facing a setback as one of their key offseason additions, center Cade Mays, is expected to miss significant time due to a wrist injury. Head coach Dan Campbell announced that Mays suffered the injury during training camp, and according to NFL Network, the 27-year-old will be sidelined for approximately eight to ten weeks.

Mays, who was signed to anchor the Lions' offensive line, was a top target during the free agency period. The Lions hoped his power and ability to pull would enhance their offensive strategy. Mays primarily played right guard in college but transitioned to center with the Carolina Panthers, where he started 21 games over the past two seasons.

In addition to Mays' injury, the Lions are dealing with other health concerns. Running back Isiah Pacheco is nursing a sprained knee, but the team expects him to be ready for the season opener. Meanwhile, rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore is recovering from a groin strain, and tight end Miles Kitselman has been placed on injured reserve with a leg injury.

Despite these challenges, the Lions are preparing for the upcoming season with optimism. The team is focused on building depth and resilience, as evidenced by their training camp activities. As the regular season approaches, the Lions will need to adapt to these injuries and rely on their depth to maintain competitiveness.