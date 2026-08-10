Man Arrested At Home Owned By Kim Kardashian

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (August 9) at a home owned by Kim Kardashian in the gated community of Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County. According to the California Post, the suspect allegedly burglarized the property and took one of Kardashian's vehicles for a brief joyride around the neighborhood. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident around 3:45 p.m. after security guards reported suspicious activity.

Kardashian and her four children were reportedly not residing at the property at the time of the incident. They are currently living in a nearby rental home while the $60 million mansion undergoes renovations. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not yet released the suspect's name, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time Kardashian's properties have been targeted. In 2017, her cars were vandalized in Bel Air, and in 2016, she was the victim of a high-profile robbery in Paris where $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen. The recent incident highlights ongoing security concerns for the celebrity and her family.