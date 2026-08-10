Married Student Loan Borrowers Face Pricey Penalty Under New Repayment Plan

Student loan borrowers who are married or planning to wed could face higher monthly payments under the federal government’s new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), which took effect on July 1, 2026. The changes, enacted as part of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed last year, increase what experts call the “marriage penalty” for student loan holders, making tax and financial decisions more complex for couples.

The marriage penalty occurs when married couples pay more in taxes or, in this case, higher student loan bills than they would if filing as single individuals. Under the new RAP system, married borrowers who file their taxes jointly see their incomes combined for payment calculations, which can dramatically raise their required monthly payments on income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

For example, if one spouse owes $110,000 in loans and earns $50,000 a year, and the other spouse earns $70,000 but has no loans, their combined income of $120,000 could increase the borrowing spouse’s monthly bill from $146 (if filing separately) to $730 (if filing jointly). This jump is due to the Education Department’s method of using a percentage of the couple’s adjusted gross income (AGI) to determine payments under RAP, rather than shielding a portion of income for living expenses as previous plans did.

The RAP plan, which became the primary income-driven option for new borrowers as of July 1, 2026, replaces earlier programs that allowed for more flexibility. Borrowers with loans issued after July 1, 2026, now have access only to RAP, while those with older loans retain access to some other options until July 1, 2028. Parent PLUS borrowers face even fewer repayment choices unless they consolidate their loans before the deadline.

Other changes include the end of the SAVE plan, which was blocked by a federal court earlier this year, and the scheduled phase-out of several older repayment plans by July 1, 2028. According to Harvard University’s Student Financial Services, these changes are part of a larger shift in federal fiscal policy.

Experts recommend that married borrowers carefully weigh whether to file taxes jointly or separately, as separate filings may lower loan payments but reduce eligibility for some tax credits and deductions. Filing separately can also be more expensive and increase audit risk. Borrowers are encouraged to consult with a tax professional to compare the total financial impact.

The Trump administration is currently offering a 1-percentage-point interest rate discount to borrowers who sign up for automatic payments before the end of September, with the benefit lasting through June 30, 2028.

As the new rules settle in, married couples should review their repayment strategies annually and stay informed about further changes to federal student loan policies.