Minnesota's McBride Sets WNBA 3-Point Record

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride made history on Sunday (August 9) by setting a new WNBA single-game record with 10 three-pointers in a 103-90 victory over the Dallas Wings. McBride's outstanding performance at the Target Center also saw her score a career-high 43 points, helping the Lynx become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

McBride's record-breaking shot came with just over two minutes left in the game, giving the Lynx a commanding lead. The previous record of nine three-pointers in a game had been achieved eight times, most recently by Toronto's Marina Mabrey and Atlanta's Rhyne Howard.

In addition to her shooting prowess, McBride's performance was bolstered by rookie Olivia Miles, who contributed 13 assists and 20 points. The Lynx, now holding a 27-7 record, are riding high with 12 wins in their last 13 games.

McBride, affectionately known as "Mac" or "K-Mac," expressed gratitude for the support from fans and the organization, saying, "Minneapolis has become home for me and I want to give my best." Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve praised McBride as "a pro's pro" and emphasized her importance to the team's success.

The Lynx will continue their season with a four-game road trip starting Wednesday (August 12) against the Portland Fire. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings, led by Paige Bueckers with 23 points, will look to rebound in their upcoming game against the Toronto Tempo.