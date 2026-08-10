Morrissey Scraps Las Vegas Residency One Week Before Opening Night

Morrissey canceled his Las Vegas residency just one week before the first show, marking the latest cancellation from the former Smiths frontman.

The musician was scheduled to perform four shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in mid-August. However, Ticketmaster now lists all four concerts as canceled.

The "How Soon Is Now?" singer has not publicly addressed the cancellation, and the reason remains unclear as of now.

For now, Morrissey's other scheduled concerts from September through December, including dates in the U.S. and Europe, appear to be moving forward.

The Vegas cancellation follows several other setbacks for the singer this year. Back in January, Morrissey canceled a concert in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after experiencing an adverse reaction to prescription medication. Then in March, he canceled a scheduled performance in Spain, blaming the hotel where he was staying. At the time, Morrissey described the accommodations as an “indescribable hell” that left him unable to rest.

The rocker released his latest studio album, Make-Up Is a Lie, in March.