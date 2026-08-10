Murder Investigation Ended After Police Realize 'Body' Was A Lifelike Doll

Australian police have closed a homicide investigation in rural New South Wales after forensic tests revealed that what was thought to be human remains in a suitcase was actually a lifelike doll. The suitcase was discovered on the side of a road near the remote village of Oallen, about 143 miles southwest of Sydney, by two men out for a Sunday drive.

The discovery initially led to a major police response, with homicide detectives and forensic experts called to the scene. Police Superintendent Linda Bradbury of the Hume Police District said that the contents were "mistaken for a human originally, so they are very realistic in terms of looking like human remains." She further explained that "the doll was wearing clothing, had hair and a nose piercing," and had "markings that resembled bruises and grazes," making it difficult to immediately determine it was not a body.

Forensic examinations confirmed that there were no human remains, and the item found was not a person. Superintendent Bradbury stated, "We've confirmed by other means that they are not [human]." She emphasized that all procedures for handling a possible crime scene were followed to preserve the integrity of the investigation, and said she had "no regrets" about how the case was handled.

The two men who found the suitcase were initially shocked by their discovery, but police said they made the "right decision" by reporting it. Superintendent Bradbury said authorities would reach out to the men to let them know the results of the investigation.

Police have now officially ended the homicide investigation, stating, "Investigations have concluded." The case drew significant public interest before the true nature of the suitcase's contents was revealed.