National Poll Worker Recruitment Day Is This Tuesday

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

Californians Vote In State's Primary Election
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, observed annually on August 11, is set for tomorrow. This initiative, established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, aims to inspire civic engagement and encourage individuals to volunteer as poll workers. The day highlights the essential role poll workers play in ensuring secure and fair elections.

In response to the ongoing shortage of trained poll workers, the Civic Trust is working to recruit additional employees and expand its Civic Time Off program. This effort is crucial to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, as poll workers are vital in managing polling stations and assisting voters.

The Civic Trust is calling on citizens to spread the word and participate in this national day of action. By signing up to be a poll worker, individuals can contribute to their community and support democracy. The organization has provided a toolkit to help promote the day and encourage more people to get involved.

As National Poll Worker Recruitment Day approaches, the focus remains on recognizing the pivotal role of poll workers and inspiring more people to volunteer. This initiative not only addresses the shortage of poll workers but also fosters a sense of civic duty and engagement among citizens.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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