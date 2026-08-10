NCAA Partners With FBI To Stop Sexploitation

The NCAA and FBI have announced a partnership aimed at combating the growing issue of sexual exploitation among college athletes. Announced on Monday (August 10), the collaboration seeks to educate athletes on protecting their private images from being misused online. This initiative comes in response to a rise in "sextortion" cases, where hackers access athletes' phone data to extort money by threatening to release compromising images.

According to CNN, the FBI receives over 3,000 tips daily about cyber sexual exploitation, with college athletes identified as a vulnerable group due to their public social media presence and involvement in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities. Taushiana Bright, the FBI's cyber division section chief, noted that athletes' visibility increases their exposure to targeting and leverage for potential blackmail.

The partnership will focus on educating athletes about safeguarding their personal information and images, offering support and resources through the NCAA's network. The FBI will provide victim advocates and collaborate with organizations like the National Center for Victims of Internet and Cyber Exploitation (NCVIC) to assist those affected.

A recent case highlighting the issue involved former Michigan football staffer Matt Weiss, who was accused of stealing over 3,000 images and videos from athletes. The FBI and NCAA aim to prevent such incidents by empowering athletes with knowledge and resources.

The NCAA's vice president of enforcement, Jon Duncan, expressed concern over the exploitation of athletes, describing the criminal behaviors as "sickening." The collaboration will also involve coaches and athletic department staff in educating athletes and providing access to law enforcement and mental health services.

The FBI's public service announcement outlines tips for athletes to protect themselves, such as using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, and avoiding storing sensitive images online. The FBI also provides a website for reporting stolen content or threats.