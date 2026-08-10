Nicole Kidman Teases 'A Little Magic' In BTS Pics From 'Practical Magic 2'

The hint of magic is in the air as Nicole Kidman shares a new behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming mystical movie.

Nearly one month ahead of the release of Practical Magic 2, the Australian actress, 59, took to her Instagram on Friday (August 7) to share even more photos from set, including snaps with her on-screen sister Sandra Bullock.

"just a little magic ✨🌙🔮," she wrote in the caption.

The film, a long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1998 film, also features Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest reprising their roles as the lovable aunts and stars new cast members Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod who will cement their place in the world of magic.

Practical Magic 2 arrives to theaters September 11.