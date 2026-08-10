Ocasio-Cortez Considers 2028 Presidential, Senate Bids

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has not ruled out a potential run for president or the Senate in 2028. During an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday (August 9), she stated her focus remains on winning the upcoming midterm elections and her current congressional race. However, she acknowledged the possibility of pursuing higher office in the future.

The congresswoman's name has been floated as a potential contender for the presidency or as a replacement for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer when his term expires in 2028. Ocasio-Cortez expressed excitement about the "time of renewal" for the Democratic Party, highlighting the emergence of young, dynamic candidates energizing the party's base.

Ocasio-Cortez, who first gained national attention with her 2018 congressional victory, has become a prominent progressive voice. She has often aligned with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on various issues, including healthcare and economic reform. Although she has distanced herself from some Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) policies, she remains connected to the local New York City chapter.

The congresswoman's potential candidacy comes amid shifting dynamics within the Democratic Party, as younger voters and candidates seek to reshape its direction. Ocasio-Cortez's influence is evident in her endorsements of progressive candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, who recently won a significant primary victory in Michigan.

As she navigates her political future, Ocasio-Cortez continues to advocate for policies that address healthcare, economic inequality, and climate change. Her recent decision to publicly share her experience with egg freezing underscores her commitment to discussing reproductive rights and women's health issues.

For now, Ocasio-Cortez remains focused on the midterms, emphasizing the importance of the Democratic Party's efforts to connect with working-class Americans and address their concerns. Her potential candidacy for higher office in 2028 remains an open possibility, reflecting her growing influence and ambition within the party.