OnlyFans Model Going To Jail After Plea Deal In Boyfriend’s Killing

A Miami OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney, is headed to prison after accepting a plea deal on Monday (August 10) in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, four years ago at their Edgewater condominium. Clenney, who is known online as Courtney Tailor, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Miami courtroom, ending a lengthy legal process stemming from the April 2022 incident.

Clenney, age 30, had been charged with second-degree murder and has been held without bond since her arrest in August 2022. Under the terms of the plea agreement, she will serve six years in prison and five years of probation, with credit for time served since her arrest. The court officially accepted the plea and sentencing on Monday after hearing statements from Obumseli’s family.

Prosecutors described Obumseli as a victim of domestic violence, citing a “pattern of escalating violence,” and presented video evidence of Clenney’s aggression leading up to the stabbing. Videos showed Clenney physically striking Obumseli in public and during a trip two months before his death. Clenney claimed she acted in self-defense during a heated argument, saying to detectives, “I grabbed a knife, and I said, 'Don't come anywhere close to me. I have absolutely no intention of using it.'"

The case also included dropped computer-related charges after a judge ruled that prosecutors had improperly accessed privileged evidence involving Clenney and her parents. The legal battle stretched across four years, with both sides accusing each other of abuse and misconduct.

The plea agreement was reached in consultation with Obumseli’s family. During Monday’s hearing, a family member read a statement on behalf of Obumseli’s mother, expressing the pain and loss suffered since Christian’s death. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement that the plea allowed the family to “finally hear what they long sought: Courtney Clenney accepting full responsibility for his death."

Clenney did not address the court during sentencing.