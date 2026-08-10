Prepared, Ready-To-Eat Meals Recalled Over Salmonella Outbreak

Prepared meals sold at major retailers in 24 states have been recalled after a Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh jalapeño peppers sickened 345 people and hospitalized 36, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak, traced to jalapeños grown in Sinaloa, Mexico and imported by Coast Citrus Distributors, has affected 27 states, with most cases tied to Mexican-style restaurants rather than the recalled products, as reported by the FDA and FSIS.

At least 18 ready-to-eat meat and poultry items—including wraps, bowls, and salads—have been pulled from shelves. Brands like Taylor Farms, Deli Kitchen, H-E-B's Higher Harvest and Meal Simple, Marketside, Wawa, Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, and Hannaford are impacted. The affected products have use-by dates ranging from August 3 through August 16, 2026, and were distributed at retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Albertsons, and others.

Despite the recall, no confirmed illnesses have been linked to these specific prepared foods. Illnesses began between June 19 and July 20, 2026, and among those interviewed, 93% reported eating at a Mexican-style restaurant before falling ill as reported by Reuters. Both Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA received contaminated jalapeños but have since stopped using the implicated peppers. Coast Citrus Distributors has recalled remaining product and is no longer importing jalapeños from the grower in Sinaloa.

Food safety experts note that Salmonella outbreaks linked to hot peppers are not new. There have been similar incidents in 2008 and 2016, and FDA data shows that about 2.61% of Mexican hot pepper shipments tested positive for Salmonella in previous years. The complexity of tracing such outbreaks is high because peppers are often used raw in dishes like salsas, making identification tricky.

Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, typically starting within six hours to six days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment, but severe cases can occur, especially among older adults, infants, and those with weakened immune systems. The FDA says there is currently no ongoing risk from eating at affected restaurants, but more downstream products could be identified for recall as investigations continue.

Consumers are urged to check the FSIS and FDA websites for a full list of recalled products and to contact their healthcare provider if they experience Salmonella symptoms. No deaths have been reported in this outbreak.