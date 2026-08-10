Randy Travis Surprises Cancer Patient In Chicago Hospital: See The Video

Country music star Randy Travis recently surprised a lifelong fan, Bunnia Greenwood, at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Chicago. Greenwood, a NICU nurse for over 30 years, has been battling multiple cancer diagnoses and credits Travis' music with lifting her spirits during tough times. On Monday (July 31), Travis visited Greenwood, bringing her an autographed poster before entering her hospital room. Overwhelmed with emotion, Greenwood expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much. I have been a fan of yours for years."

Travis, who has faced his own health challenges since suffering a stroke in 2013, continues to connect with fans through appearances and music releases. Despite the stroke impacting his ability to speak and sing, Travis has been using artificial intelligence to make music again and recently embarked on his More Life Tour, his first major tour since the stroke.

The City of Hope Cancer Center shared the heartwarming encounter on their social media, highlighting Greenwood's strength and resilience throughout her treatment. They expressed gratitude to Travis and his wife, Mary, for creating such a meaningful moment for Greenwood, who has always embraced the mantra "choose joy."

Travis's visit to Greenwood is part of his ongoing effort to connect with fans while navigating his own recovery journey. His More Life Tour will resume on August 21 in Georgia and conclude in November in Missouri. Travis is also working on his first album in 18 years, with its first single, "Fish On," released in July.