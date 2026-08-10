"Fake news," the label said.



The rumors surrounding JAŸ-Z's alleged album have been swirling for well over a year. Artists like Memphis Bleek and Cash Cobain claimed Hov is working on new music, but reps for the seasoned MC shut down the rumors. Speculation about the rumored album increased last month after JAŸ-Z brought out Pharrell Williams during his anniversary show at Yankee Stadium. During his appearance, Skateboard P, who's collaborated with Hov numerous times over the years, told the crowd that Jigga is “gettin’ ready to go to work."



“One of the greatest to have ever done it,” Pharrell told the crowd. “The fact that he can come out here and do this at Yankee Stadium, three nights in a row, book Paris. Y’all understand, New York, this is your own. You gotta make some noise for your own. Y’all know him to be the giant that I know him to be. They poked the bear, and then the bear cut his hair, and now he got on his helmet. He got on his helmet and he gettin’ ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them n***as. Y’all know what I'm talking about.”



JAŸ-Z and Pharrell had fans talking earlier this when they were spotted outside of the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris where P's studio is based. Of course, the Roc Nation founder also chopped off his infamous locs at the beginning of his residency at Yankee Stadium, which is another indication that new music could be on the way.



The only fresh verse Hov has released this year is his remix of Beyoncé's latest single "MORNING DEW (DONK)." It was his first new release since he hopped on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID," which earned multiple Grammy nominations.