Country music star Russell Dickerson recently shared his picks for the Mount Rushmore of Country Music, stirring conversation with a selection he deemed "controversial." During a recent interview, Dickerson named Garth Brooks and George Strait as his first two choices. He then paused before adding Shania Twain, noting her inclusion as potentially contentious due to her seven No. 1 songs compared to Strait's 60 and Brooks' 19 chart toppers. For his final spot, Dickerson chose Tim McGraw over Keith Urban.

Dickerson's choices reflect his appreciation for both traditional and modern influences in country music. He is currently on his Russellmania Tour and recently collaborated with hip hop artist Fetty Wap on the song "Boots." This collaboration stemmed from Dickerson's impression of Fetty Wap, which his wife, Kailey, shared on social media. The blend of country and hip hop is something Dickerson embraces, citing artists like Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett as inspirations.

In addition to his music, Dickerson is celebrating National S’mores Day on August 10 in partnership with Hershey’s. He shared his preference for "Camp Gooey" when it comes to s’mores, emphasizing the joy of taking time to roast marshmallows to perfection.