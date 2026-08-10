Simmons Works Out With Australian Team, Eyes Comeback

Ben Simmons, a former NBA guard, is making strides toward a basketball comeback by participating in a player-led minicamp with the Australian national team in Melbourne. The 30-year-old athlete, who has been sidelined by injuries, is using this opportunity to signal his readiness for a return to high-level basketball.

Simmons, who last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2024-25 season, missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a back injury and other ailments. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Simmons will participate in the minicamp without restrictions, a significant step given his recent health challenges.

The minicamp, which started on Monday (August 10), marks Simmons' first competitive basketball activity since his hiatus. He hopes to make the Australian team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Simmons has played for the Boomers twice, but missed the last three Olympics. He paid his own way to attend the camp, demonstrating his commitment to returning to the sport.

Simmons, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, quickly rose to prominence in the NBA, earning Rookie of the Year honors and three All-Star selections. However, his career has been marred by injuries and inconsistent performance, particularly after his trade to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022.

Despite these setbacks, Simmons remains a free agent with several NBA teams reportedly interested in his services. A Western Conference team has offered him a training camp invitation, and Simmons is open to signing a veteran minimum contract, according to Yahoo Sports.

Simmons' participation in the Australian minicamp is not just a ceremonial return; it is a chance to prove his health and athleticism to prospective teams. His godfather, David Patrick, who is an assistant coach for the Australian team, noted that Simmons has regained his athleticism.

The minicamp is a crucial step for Simmons as he aims to bridge the gap between being healthy enough to work out and ready to contribute through an NBA season. His performance in Melbourne could pave the way for a potential NBA return, where his size, defense, and playmaking abilities could still be valuable assets.