Steelers Rookie Remains Out With Injury

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

2026 NFL Draft - Round 2-3
Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Max Iheanachor remains sidelined due to a neck and shoulder injury, as the team gears up for its preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday (August 13). Head coach Mike McCarthy initially expected Iheanachor to return to practice by Monday, but as of now, there is no clear timeline for his return.

The injury, sustained during a practice session last week, appears to be more serious than initially thought. McCarthy emphasized the importance of caution with the first-round draft pick, highlighting the need to ensure Iheanachor's full recovery before he returns to the field. According to NBC Sports, it seems unlikely that Iheanachor will participate in the upcoming preseason game.

Drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Iheanachor is viewed as a high-upside developmental project due to his exceptional physical attributes. Despite his limited football experience, he has impressed during training camp, showcasing his skills against seasoned players like T.J. Watt. Steelers Wire reports that his absence is a setback, but the team remains optimistic about his potential impact once he returns.

As the Steelers prepare for their preseason schedule, the focus remains on ensuring Iheanachor's health and readiness for the regular season. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely for updates on his condition and potential return to the field.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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