Stella Lefty wrote a hit. Now she can't stop imagining someone else singing it.

The rising country-pop star behind the viral smash "Boston" has a very specific daydream, and she isn't shy about it: she wants Chris Stapleton to cover her breakout song. During a recent conversation on Taste of Country Nights, Lefty lit up talking about the Grammy-winning powerhouse, admitting that his raw, gravel-and-gospel voice is exactly the kind of instrument she hears when she pictures "Boston" reborn.

"I love him, but I don't know... he could do better than 'Boston', I think," Lefty confessed, half-laughing at the idea that one of the most celebrated voices in modern country might be too good for a song she helped write. When pressed on why she'd hand her own hit to someone else, she doubled down on the fantasy. "I mean, can I just do the person that I think is amazing, even if their voice is better than the song?" she said. For Lefty, it isn't about stepping aside — it's about hearing just how far the material can stretch in the right hands.

Part of what fuels the dream is Lefty's belief that "Boston" carries a tenderness that a male vocalist could crack wide open. She co-wrote the track, and she says its emotional core lives in its vulnerability — the ache of wanting to be treated gently, the quiet gratitude of being shown kindness. Asked how the song might land coming from a man, she didn't hesitate. "I think it would sound the same, y'know? Their vulnerable side," she said, suggesting that the song's softness translates regardless of who's holding the microphone.

Stapleton may be her north star, but he isn't her only choice. Lefty is also a card-carrying fan of Luke Combs, another marquee name she can easily imagine wrapping his voice around "Boston." The two men would bring wildly different textures to the track. Stapleton's style is steeped in Southern rock, blues, and gospel, all rasp and roar and slow-burning grit — the sound of a man who has lived every word. Combs, by contrast, sings with a warm, booming clarity, less sandpaper and more open sky, the kind of voice that makes an arena feel like a front porch. Either interpretation, Lefty believes, would peel back a new layer of a song that already means so much to her.

And "Boston" has plenty of layers to peel. Released on February 15, 2026, the song became Lefty's first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 95 before rocketing up the chart to a peak of No. 14. It's featured on her 2026 EP Is This Heaven? and was written alongside collaborators Grace Enger, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, and Joe Reeves, with production from folk-pop favorite Noah Kahan. The track even weaves in an interpolation of Kahan's "Stick Season," a nod that helped power its crossover appeal and turn it into a genuine cultural moment — including in the city of Boston itself, where the song became something of a local anthem.