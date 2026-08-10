Taylor Farms Recalling Foods With Jalapenos

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Traced To Iceberg Lettuce From Produce Giant Taylor Farms
Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Taylor Farms, a California-based food supplier, announced on Sunday (August 9) that it is recalling prepared food items containing jalapeños due to potential salmonella contamination. This recall comes just weeks after the company pulled lettuce linked to a cyclospora outbreak. The recall includes salsas and guacamole, following a notification from Coast Citrus Distributors about their jalapeño recall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating the salmonella outbreak, which has affected 345 people across 27 states, resulting in 36 hospitalizations. Restaurants such as Chipotle and Qdoba, which received jalapeños from Coast Citrus Distributors, have stopped using them. Coast Citrus has recalled the remaining products and informed customers.

Taylor Farms stated that it is no longer sourcing jalapeños from the farmer in Sinaloa, Mexico, identified as the potential source of the outbreak. The company emphasized that it is unaware of any illnesses linked to the recalled items. Salmonella infections can cause symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, particularly affecting young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

The recall affects products distributed across 26 states, including major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods. The items have a "Best If Used By" date up to August 16, 2026. In response, Walmart has implemented a sales block and removed the affected products from its stores.

Taylor Farms is already under scrutiny due to a separate cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to its products from Central Mexico. The FDA has not confirmed positive cyclospora samples in Taylor Farms' lettuce as of August 5. The company has voluntarily suspended iceberg lettuce sourcing from Central Mexico and initiated a safety review.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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