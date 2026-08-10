Trump Cites Contractor Error in Reflecting Pool Renovation

President Donald Trump recently addressed issues surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations, attributing some problems to contractor errors. On Sunday (August 9), Trump stated on Truth Social that there was "some contractor error" during the renovation process, which was rushed for a July 4 opening. He described the error as minor and inconsequential to the overall project.

Trump also accused former Olympian David Hearn of vandalizing the pool, despite charges against Hearn being dropped. Trump claimed a National Park Service employee witnessed Hearn "violently" damaging the pool's coating, and this testimony was sent to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. However, the lack of video evidence has complicated the situation. Trump shared photos of alleged vandalism and urged Pirro to revisit the dropped charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, led by Pirro, dropped the charges against Hearn and others due to new evidence indicating the damage resulted from a "botched installation" by the contractor. This decision has sparked criticism from Trump, who insists that vandals caused the major damage.

The Department of the Interior also released evidence supporting the claim that the damage was due to flawed installation and rushed work. Despite these findings, Trump continues to press for a reevaluation of the charges, emphasizing the need for security cameras to prevent future incidents.

As the Reflecting Pool is set to reopen soon, the situation remains a point of contention between Trump and federal authorities. The legal and political implications of the case continue to unfold, with potential impacts on future renovation projects and security measures at national landmarks.