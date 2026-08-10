Trump Names Scharf New WH Counsel

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

President Trump Holds Bill Signing In Oval Office
Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Will Scharf will be the new White House counsel, taking over from David Warrington, who is moving to the private sector. Scharf will assume his new role on September 1. Trump praised Scharf on Truth Social, stating, "Will is Tough, Strong, and Smart! He also loves our Country, and respects the Law. Will Scharf will do a great job as White House Counsel!"

Scharf, a conservative attorney, currently serves as the White House staff secretary, where he manages documents for the president and has been involved in advancing Trump's agenda. He played a key role as chair of the National Capital Planning Commission, helping secure approval for a $400 million ballroom project, though construction has been halted by a federal appeals court pending further approval.

Scharf's legal background includes serving as a federal prosecutor and representing Trump in various cases, including a Supreme Court case that affirmed broad criminal immunity for Trump as a former president. Scharf's appointment comes at a critical time, just months before the midterm elections, with Democrats planning investigations into Trump's administration if they gain control of Congress.

Scharf's legal expertise and experience in Trump's administration are expected to be valuable as he steps into the role of White House counsel, advising on legal and policy matters, managing congressional investigations, and handling presidential pardons and judicial appointments.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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