Usher Responds To Clone Rumors Amid Star-Studded Tour Stop In New Jersey
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2026
Usher isn't here for all the chatter about him allegedly using a clone during his recent tour stop.
The decorated singer and his touring partner, Chris Brown, brought their "R&B Tour" to MetLife Stadium over the weekend. During the first night on Friday, August 7, Power 105.1 posted a video of Usher Raymond making his grand entrance to the stage. Fans at home weren't convinced that it was the "Good Good" crooner and insisted it was a clone. Later, Usher himself hopped into the comment section and shut down the rumors.
"Ya'll are funny...clone? They can't clone this??" Usher wrote.
"How ya'll come up with this? 😂😂😂 AI ain't that advanced," he added.
Usher's clone allegations happened before he and Brown invited a slew of artists to join them onstage. One of the first surprise guests was 50 Cent. The G-Unit founder and his crew pulled up to perform hits like "Many Men," "P.I.M.P" and more. Later, Jadakiss pulled up to perform "Throwback" with Usher. He also delivered "New York" alongside his podcaster partner, Fat Joe.
The second night of Usher and Chris Brown's tour stop in New Jersey was also full of surprises. R&B icons like Mary J. Blige, Ashanti, and Tank delivered stunning performances alongside Raymond and Brown. MJB even teamed up with Method Man to perform their classic "All I Need" for the people. Other special guests include A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Future, who performed during Breezy's set. DreamDoll also surprised fans when she was selected to join Usher during his popular segment.
Check out more scenes from Usher and Chris Brown's tour stop in New Jersey below.