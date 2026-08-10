Usher Responds To Clone Rumors Amid Star-Studded Tour Stop In New Jersey

Usher isn't here for all the chatter about him allegedly using a clone during his recent tour stop.



The decorated singer and his touring partner, Chris Brown, brought their "R&B Tour" to MetLife Stadium over the weekend. During the first night on Friday, August 7, Power 105.1 posted a video of Usher Raymond making his grand entrance to the stage. Fans at home weren't convinced that it was the "Good Good" crooner and insisted it was a clone. Later, Usher himself hopped into the comment section and shut down the rumors.



"Ya'll are funny...clone? They can't clone this??" Usher wrote.