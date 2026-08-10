Voters Head To Polls In Six States For Primaries

On Tuesday (August 11), voters in six states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and South Carolina, will head to the polls for a series of primary elections. These elections feature notable races, including a special Senate primary in South Carolina following the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

In South Carolina, Darline Graham, appointed to fill her late brother's seat, is running for a full term in a crowded Republican primary. Her candidacy has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump, which adds a significant dynamic to the race. The contest is expected to proceed to a runoff on August 25 if no candidate secures a majority.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the Democratic primary for governor has drawn attention as Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, leads in the polls. Her rise has caused concern among some Democrats who worry about the party's electability in this battleground state. Hong faces competition from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who received a late endorsement from retiring Governor Tony Evers.

In Minnesota, the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat, vacated by retiring Senator Tina Smith, is a close race between Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig. Flanagan, who could become the first female Native American senator, holds a slight lead in the polls.

Connecticut's Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is seeking a third term but faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Josh Elliott. Additionally, Rep. John Larson is contending with a primary challenge from former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

In Alabama, a special primary is being held due to redistricting changes. The Republican primary in the new 2nd District is a key race, with state Rep. Rhett Marques, endorsed by Trump, as the frontrunner.

These primaries could reshape the political landscape, highlighting the ongoing tension between progressive and establishment factions within the Democratic Party and testing the influence of Trump's endorsements in Republican races.