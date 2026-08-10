Wyclef Jean Speaks After Fugees Set Gets Cut Short At 'Diaspora Calling' UK

By Tony M. Centeno

August 10, 2026

Wyclef Jean
Photo: Getty Images

Fans in the U.K. were disappointed after the Fugees' set was cut short.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Fireboy DML, Erykah Badu and others hit the stage for "Diaspora's Calling!" at Milton Keynes National Bowl in London on Friday night, August 7. Toward the end of the night, Hill and her sons delivered a lengthy performance before the Fugees anticipated closing set. Unfortunately, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill's performance ended early before they were able to do major songs like "Killing Me Softly" and more.

“We’re really sad how it ended," Jean told The Sun.

“We was just getting started, so we’re hoping to continue next year," he continued. “We had so much surprises on the line up and everybody showed up and we really felt the crowd, that love and that energy, it’s something that they need, something they feel, it just reminds you of unity. With so much division, the diaspora calling is just to remind everybody to come together.”

Lauryn Hill first launched Diaspora Calling! in 2016 in the U.S., but this was the first time she hosted the one-day festival in the U.K. While promoting the festival last week, Hill and Wyclef revealed they're busy working on a new Fugees album.

There were some special moments before the show was cut short. Of course, Wyclef and Lauryn Hill briefly reunited on stage. The Grammy Award-winning singer also joined forces with Erykah Badu for a special performance. See more footage from the show below.

Wyclef JeanFugees
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