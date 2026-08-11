2,000+ Gamers Hired As Air Traffic Controllers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has hired over 2,000 video gamers as air traffic controllers, according to an announcement made by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the weekend. This initiative is part of a campaign launched in April to recruit the "next generation of air traffic controllers" by focusing on skills commonly associated with gaming, such as problem-solving and multitasking.

The campaign aimed to tap into a demographic of young adults who possess transferable skills for air traffic control. The FAA reported that only about 25% of current controllers hold a traditional college degree, emphasizing the value of alternative career paths. Feedback from controller exit interviews highlighted gaming as an influence on quick thinking, focus, and complexity management.

The recruitment drive has been a success, with 94% of the FAA's hiring goal for 2026 already met. Secretary Duffy described the hiring process as the most streamlined in FAA history, allowing candidates to reach the Academy quicker than ever before. He stated in a social media post, "The results are HISTORIC."

The campaign included a recruitment video featuring scenes from popular games like Fortnite, emphasizing the message, "You've been training for this." As of now, the FAA is continuing its hiring efforts to address the air traffic control worker shortage, with a target of 12,563 Certified Professional Controllers.

Gaming experts, like Clinton Sparks, CEO of the Global Gaming League, support this approach, noting that elite gamers are highly skilled problem-solvers with exceptional communication and decision-making abilities. The FAA's strategy reflects a growing recognition of the valuable skills that gamers can bring to high-pressure roles like air traffic control.