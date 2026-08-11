2Pac Murder Trial Witness Reggie Wright Jr. Denies Keefe D’s Allegations

"I'm only able to speak on an atmosphere that was going on between Death Row, Bad Boy, my experience as a police officer from the city of Compton between the Mob Pirus and the Southside Compton Crips," Wright recalls.



Davis was arrested and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon in 2023. He pleaded not guilty and recently refused to accept a plea deal. Prosecutors allege the former gang affiliate helped organize the 1996 shooting based on Davis' own accounts of what happened that night. In a 2008 interview with police, Davis reportedly told police that he was in the vehicle that pulled up next to the late rapper and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. He also alleged that he saw Anderson fire the weapon from the backseat. In his first interview following his arrest, Davis was adamant that Wright was the one who plotted the shooting.



"Prove that I orchestrated this," Davis said at the time. "Their top witness is the lead suspect, Reggie Wright Jr."



Davis is in court this week as jury selection continues for the highly anticipated trial. Wright is one of 200 potential witnesses that the prosecution plans to call. Marion "Suge" Knight and Shakur's family members are also on the witness list.



Watch the full interview with Reggie Wright, Jr., here.

