Appeals Court Allows Social Media Safety Lawsuits To Proceed

A U.S. Appeals Court has ruled that thousands of online safety lawsuits against major social media companies, including Meta and TikTok, can proceed. On Monday (August 10), the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act can be used as a defense against liability, but not to avoid lawsuits entirely.

The lawsuits claim that platforms owned by companies like Meta and TikTok encourage addictive behavior, fail to properly verify users' ages, and do not adequately protect users from harmful content. The companies argued that Section 230 should protect them from lawsuits targeting the design of their platforms. However, the court rejected this argument, stating that Section 230 provides a defense to liability, not immunity from suit.

Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, writing for the three-judge panel, emphasized that the appeal was premature, as Section 230 does not offer immunity from being sued. The decision allows thousands of cases to continue moving through the legal system, with allegations that these platforms contribute to mental health issues among young users.

In a related case, a California jury found Meta and YouTube negligent in March, ordering them to pay $6 million for creating products that led to addictive behavior. The ruling has sparked renewed momentum for online safety measures aimed at protecting children.

The court also denied Meta's request to delay a trial starting Wednesday over allegations of illegally collecting and using children's data. The cases, centralized before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, seek damages and penalties from the companies.

As the legal battles continue, the social media giants face increasing scrutiny over their platform designs and their impact on user safety.