Bengals' Starters To Play Preseason Opener

By iHeartRadio

August 11, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that the team's starters, including Joe Burrow and Dexter Lawrence, will see some action in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday (August 13). Taylor stated, "They will play a little bit," but did not specify how many drives the starters would participate in. This move aims to help the starters, like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, establish an early rhythm against the Lions' physical defense.

The Bengals have revamped their defense in the offseason, adding players like Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen. This game will provide an opportunity to assess the impact of these new additions. Despite some regulars sitting out due to injuries, Taylor assured that these are not expected to affect their availability for Week One.

The Bengals will play their first two preseason games at home, facing the Lions and then the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 22. Their final preseason game is scheduled against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 28. While preseason games are generally low stakes, they offer a first look at the teams' new dynamics and provide valuable reps for both starters and backups.

The Bengals' offseason focus on defense contrasts with the Lions' strategy of continuity. Both teams aim to use the preseason to fine-tune their rosters and strategies for the upcoming season. The game will be a chance for fans to see how the Bengals' new defensive lineup performs and whether the Lions' roster depth gives them an edge.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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