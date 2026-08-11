Brad Pitt Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Brad Pitt has candidly discussed his mental health challenges in an interview with Esquire, revealing the impact of his long-standing legal battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Published on Monday (August 10), the interview sheds light on how "family stuff" has affected his mental well-being. Pitt, 62, clarified that while he never seriously contemplated suicide, he has come to understand the feeling. He described a period when the pain felt overwhelming, noting, "I wasn't going to act on this, but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."

Pitt and Jolie, once known as "Brangelina," have been embroiled in legal disputes since their 2016 divorce filing. Their split, finalized in December 2024, involved allegations of physical abuse against Pitt, which he has denied. The actor's relationship with his children has also been strained, with some choosing to drop his last name.

Despite these challenges, Pitt maintains a positive outlook, attributing his resilience to being a "congenital optimist." He has also opened up about his journey with sobriety. After getting sober post-divorce, Pitt admitted to drinking in moderation again, stating, "I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon... I have to be professional about it."

Pitt's mental health journey highlights the complexities of navigating personal struggles in the public eye. For those experiencing mental health crises, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting "988."