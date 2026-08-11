Broncos Coach Mulls Camp Changes Amid Injuries

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is addressing a series of minor injuries affecting his team during training camp. He is reviewing pre-practice routines to ensure players are adequately hydrated in the summer heat. Payton believes that high temperatures, coupled with inadequate preparation, are leading to soft-tissue injuries such as groin and hamstring strains.

Among those sidelined by these injuries are Broncos stars JK Dobbins, Marvin Mims Jr., and Jaylen Waddle. According to Your Valley, Payton expressed frustration over the ongoing issue, stating, "Got to get a handle of some of the soft tissue injuries." He noted that while the heat is a concern, the focus should be on hydration and preparation routines.

The Denver Post reported that the team is implementing a "warm-down" period after practices to address these concerns. Despite these setbacks, Payton remains optimistic about the team's overall health, citing their historically low injury rates.

With the regular season five weeks away, Payton is keen to resolve these issues promptly. The Broncos are preparing for their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. The team will continue to focus on player safety and conditioning as they progress through training camp.