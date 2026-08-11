Bunnie known for her popular podcast, Dumb Blonde, recently addressed fan misunderstandings regarding her purchase of a home in Los Angeles. While some speculated she was leaving Nashville, Bunnie clarified that the California property is a vacation home, not a permanent move. She emphasized that Nashville remains her primary residence, describing it as her place of peace and healing.

In a segment of her podcast, Bunnie explained that the Los Angeles home serves as a sunny getaway during Nashville's winter months and a convenient location for recording episodes of her podcast. Her Nashville estate, which she retained following her divorce from Jelly Roll, is home to her animals, including mini-cows and donkeys, and is customized to her preferences.

"I need you guys to understand something," Bunnie Xo said. "The Cali home is a vacation home. Yeah, we're not moving." She explained that "Nashville will always be my home."

Bunnie also shared that purchasing a West Coast home had been a long-held dream. She announced the acquisition in the same podcast episode where she revealed buying a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a luxury SUV she gifted herself after completing IVF treatments. The car purchase, she noted, was unrelated to her recent divorce, having been planned for over a year.

Bunnie's Nashville home, a sprawling estate in Franklin, Tennessee, was part of her divorce settlement with Jelly Roll. The couple, who married in 2016, announced their split in May. Despite their separation, Bunnie described the divorce as amicable, with Jelly Roll ensuring she retained the property due to its significance to her.