CAIR-MI Critical Of Trump Post Targeting Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

A recent post on Truth Social by President Donald Trump has drawn criticism from the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Michigan (CAIR-MI). The post, titled "Two VERY DIFFERENT America's," features a picture comparing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in formal attire with Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and his wife Sarah, who are dressed casually at a restaurant. The post uses El-Sayed's full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, a move that CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid describes as a familiar political tactic aimed at portraying El-Sayed as an outsider.

Walid criticized the post, saying, "He is intentionally saying his full name to say, 'Look, this guy is outside what we would consider to be a normative America.'" El-Sayed responded to the post during a CNN appearance, highlighting the different visions of America and pointing to rising grocery and gas prices as part of Trump's vision.

Nazita Lajevardi, a political science associate professor at the University of Michigan, noted that Trump's post plays into a broader pattern of political messaging about Muslims. She stated, "President Trump is trying to make an Islamophobic point about how Abdul El-Sayed and his wife are outsiders in this country."

The El-Sayed campaign has not yet responded to requests for additional comments on the post. The race between El-Sayed and Republican candidate Mike Rogers is one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

The White House and Rogers' campaign have also not responded to CAIR's characterization of the post as Islamophobic. As the election approaches, this issue may continue to be a focal point in the ongoing political discourse.