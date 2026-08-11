Cardi B & Kash Doll Spark Rumors After Shooting Music Video Together

Cardi B and Kash Doll have fans talking after the two rappers were spotted filming a video together.



The Hip-Hop bombshells were in Brooklyn, N.Y., together on Monday, August 10, to record a video. You can't hear much, but fans believe the Bronx native and the Detroit spitta were filming the music video for Bardi's recent single "AH HA." The mother of four recently told fans that she was debating whether or not to recruit Kash for the remix, especially since she shouted her out at the end of her verse in the original. Even if there isn't a remix, Kash definitely has a cameo in the music video.