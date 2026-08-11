Cardi B & Kash Doll Spark Rumors After Shooting Music Video Together

By Tony M. Centeno

August 11, 2026

Cardi B and Kash Doll
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B and Kash Doll have fans talking after the two rappers were spotted filming a video together.

The Hip-Hop bombshells were in Brooklyn, N.Y., together on Monday, August 10, to record a video. You can't hear much, but fans believe the Bronx native and the Detroit spitta were filming the music video for Bardi's recent single "AH HA." The mother of four recently told fans that she was debating whether or not to recruit Kash for the remix, especially since she shouted her out at the end of her verse in the original. Even if there isn't a remix, Kash definitely has a cameo in the music video.

Cardi B dropped her latest single, "AH HA," nearly two weeks ago, and it's still a hot topic among fans and haters alike. Toward the end of the track, Bardi spits, "Big fur coat, Cartier buffs/S**t, I probably should've sent this beat to Kash Doll." The line was a nod to the Detroit-inspired instrumental and Kash Doll's obsession with Cartier Buffs. Soon after the song dropped, Kash instantly returned the love to Cardi and said she was down to hop on the record.

"Ah haaaaaaa @iamcardib gave a real b***h a shout out!!!!!" she wrote on X. "Song so 🔥🔥 send me that mf bardi it ain’t too late! lol love you 😘"

Cardi and Kash have yet to announce their plans for a remix, but it looks like they've got something cooking for their fans. Check out more behind-the-scenes footage of Cardi B and Kash Doll's video shoot below.

Cardi BKash Doll
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices