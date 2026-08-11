Cardi B & Kash Doll Spark Rumors After Shooting Music Video Together
By Tony M. Centeno
August 11, 2026
Cardi B and Kash Doll have fans talking after the two rappers were spotted filming a video together.
The Hip-Hop bombshells were in Brooklyn, N.Y., together on Monday, August 10, to record a video. You can't hear much, but fans believe the Bronx native and the Detroit spitta were filming the music video for Bardi's recent single "AH HA." The mother of four recently told fans that she was debating whether or not to recruit Kash for the remix, especially since she shouted her out at the end of her verse in the original. Even if there isn't a remix, Kash definitely has a cameo in the music video.
🚨| Cardi B & Kash Doll Allegedly Filming “AH HA” Remix Music Video. pic.twitter.com/4IZaeucWjh— Female Rap Chart Data (@fema1erapcharts) August 10, 2026
Cardi B dropped her latest single, "AH HA," nearly two weeks ago, and it's still a hot topic among fans and haters alike. Toward the end of the track, Bardi spits, "Big fur coat, Cartier buffs/S**t, I probably should've sent this beat to Kash Doll." The line was a nod to the Detroit-inspired instrumental and Kash Doll's obsession with Cartier Buffs. Soon after the song dropped, Kash instantly returned the love to Cardi and said she was down to hop on the record.
"Ah haaaaaaa @iamcardib gave a real b***h a shout out!!!!!" she wrote on X. "Song so 🔥🔥 send me that mf bardi it ain’t too late! lol love you 😘"
I was sleep!!! Ah haaaaaaa @iamcardib gave a real bitch a shout out!!!!! Song so 🔥🔥 send me that mf bardi it ain’t too late! lol love you 😘— KEISHA (@kashdoll) July 31, 2026
Cardi and Kash have yet to announce their plans for a remix, but it looks like they've got something cooking for their fans. Check out more behind-the-scenes footage of Cardi B and Kash Doll's video shoot below.
Cardi b and Kash Doll shooting Ah ha music video today in Brooklyn— fuk ya mother (@RitaWest291406) August 10, 2026
48 &8th (sunset park) if u wanna pull up pic.twitter.com/PGhaGuxntp
TMZ spotted Cardi B in NYC looking fabulous while shooting a music video 🤩 pic.twitter.com/irwS2jAa2g— TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2026