Cardinals' Brissett, Other Starters To Play Against Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals are set to showcase their starters in the upcoming preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday (August 13). After sitting out the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, head coach Mike LaFleur announced that quarterback Jacoby Brissett, first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, and other healthy starters will take the field. The starters are expected to play one to two series to adjust to game speeds.

The decision comes after the Cardinals chose to rest several key players, including Love, in their previous matchup against the Carolina Panthers. LaFleur noted that while Love was eager to play, the team prioritized practice for the rookie running back. Love expressed his desire to gain experience by playing against another team, stating, "I think it's very important for my development as a rookie and as an NFL player."

The Cardinals, under new head coach LaFleur, are in a rebuilding phase after a challenging 3-14 season last year. The team has made significant changes, including parting ways with former head coach Jonathan Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray. They are now looking to establish a strong foundation with new additions like Brissett and Love. As reported by Sling.com, the Cardinals' preseason schedule includes four exhibition games, providing ample opportunity for their new roster to gel.

The game against the Raiders will offer fans a glimpse of the Cardinals' potential under LaFleur's leadership. With the regular season approaching, the team aims to build momentum and evaluate their roster's depth and capabilities.