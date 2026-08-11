CBS Says Romo Will Stay On Leave

CBS Sports announced that Tony Romo will remain on leave from the "NFL on CBS" broadcast booth following his arrest for operating while intoxicated (OWI) last month. CBS Sports President David Berson stated on Tuesday (August 11) that the situation is still evolving, with no set timetable or final decision on Romo's future with the network.

Romo, 46, was arrested in Milwaukee on July 23 after reportedly failing a field sobriety test. According to reports, an open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle. Romo, who grew up in Wisconsin, told officers he was on his way to visit his grandparents when he was stopped. He was booked and released, and is due back in court on September 21.

CBS Sports has tapped former NFL star J.J. Watt to fill Romo's role alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joined CBS Sports in 2023.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has been a prominent figure in CBS Sports' NFL coverage since 2017. He has called three Super Bowls and is known for his insightful commentary. The network emphasized its commitment to protecting its brand while allowing Romo's legal and personal matters to unfold.

The first offense charge of OWI in Wisconsin carries a fine and a temporary driver's license suspension. Depending on Romo's blood-alcohol level, he may also be required to participate in a sobriety program. CBS Sports has not provided a timeline for Romo's return, stating he will be on leave "until further notice."