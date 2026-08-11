Colts' Jones Won't Play In Preseason

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will not participate in the team's preseason games as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard will take the field in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night (August 13). Each will play a half as they compete for the backup quarterback position.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, and Leonard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, have been vying for the backup role throughout training camp. According to Fox 59, Richardson has faced challenges in securing snaps from backup centers but remains optimistic about his performance. Meanwhile, Leonard has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete for the backup position.

Jones, who is making significant progress in his rehabilitation, will instead focus on joint practices, which offer near-game tempo without the risk of injury. Colts.com reports that Jones' recovery has been impressive, with head coach Steichen noting his advancement since the injury.

The Colts are set to open their regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13. As the preseason unfolds, the competition between Richardson and Leonard will be closely monitored, with Steichen emphasizing that both players have shown promise despite inconsistencies. IndyStar highlights that the Colts traditionally hold starters out of preseason games when joint practices are scheduled, further supporting the decision to rest Jones.