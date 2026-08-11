Death Toll Rises After Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Colombia

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on Monday (August 10), causing widespread devastation and raising the death toll to over 160. The epicenter was in San José del Palmar, Chocó, approximately 250 miles west of Bogotá. The quake was felt in neighboring countries, including Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama.

Rescue efforts are underway as emergency teams search for survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 2,700 people are reported missing, with significant damage in cities like Cali, Pereira, and Quibdó. In Cali, the third-largest city in Colombia, at least 20 buildings collapsed, and many others were damaged. Local officials reported that 85 people died in Cali alone, according to CNN.

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who assumed office just days before the quake, declared a state of emergency and emphasized the government's focus on rescuing those trapped. The Colombian Geological Service confirmed that this is the strongest earthquake to hit the country in the 21st century.

International aid is being mobilized, with the United States pledging $15.5 million in emergency assistance. Other countries, including El Salvador, Mexico, and Chile, have also offered support. The European Union has activated the Copernicus satellite service to aid rescue operations, as reported by Al Jazeera.

With numerous aftershocks and ongoing rescue efforts, the situation remains dire. Authorities are working tirelessly to locate missing individuals and provide aid to affected communities.