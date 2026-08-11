Demi Lovato Reunites With Jonas Brothers At 'Camp Rock 3' Premiere

Variety previously reported that the Jonas Brothers were set to reprise their roles in the fictional band Connect 3 as they return to Camp Rock to find a new opening act for their reunion tour after losing their last one. According to the film synopsis: "As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested – leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances."

In addition to the returning cast, new faces joining the franchise include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola.

Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel August 13 and on Disney+ the following day.