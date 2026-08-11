Demi Lovato Reunites With Jonas Brothers At 'Camp Rock 3' Premiere
By Sarah Tate
August 11, 2026
It's a summer camp reunion!
Demi Lovato reunited with the Jonas Brothers — Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas — at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp Rock 3 on Monday (August 10). All four actors and musicians starred in Camp Rock in 2008 and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2. The JoBros were already announced to reprise their roles in Camp Rock 3, but Disney confirmed on Monday that Lovato's character Mitchie Torres will also cameo in the new movie.
Lovato also had a special reunion with Maria Canals-Barrera, the pair posing for photos together on the red carpet. Canals-Barrera portrayed Mitchie's mother Connie in the first two Camp Rock films and reprised her role in the latest installment.
Variety previously reported that the Jonas Brothers were set to reprise their roles in the fictional band Connect 3 as they return to Camp Rock to find a new opening act for their reunion tour after losing their last one. According to the film synopsis: "As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested – leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances."
In addition to the returning cast, new faces joining the franchise include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola.
Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel August 13 and on Disney+ the following day.