Eagles' Greenard Remains Out With Pectoral Injury

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jonathan Greenard is currently sidelined due to a pectoral injury, potentially missing the remainder of training camp. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio indicated today that Greenard is at least "a couple weeks" away from resuming his ramp-up into game shape. Despite the setback, the 29-year-old is staying engaged by participating in meetings and behind-the-scenes activities to maintain his mental edge while on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Greenard, who joined the Eagles in April after a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, signed a four-year, $100 million contract that includes $50 million guaranteed. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the injury occurred during an offseason weight-lifting session. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman expressed confidence in Greenard's ability to return, stating, "This is not a long-term injury. This is nothing we’re concerned about."

Greenard, a former Pro Bowler, is expected to be a key component of the Eagles' pass rush, which struggled last season. His addition was seen as a crucial move to bolster the team's defense following the departure of Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers. ESPN reported that the Eagles traded two third-round picks to acquire Greenard, who had 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 12 in 2024 before an injury-shortened 2025 season.

While Greenard's return date remains uncertain, Roseman reassured fans that Greenard's preparation and experience will ensure he is ready for the start of the season. The Morning Call noted that Greenard's presence is vital for the Eagles, who aim to improve their pass rush performance significantly this year.