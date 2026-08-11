Ellie Kemper Talks Motherhood, 'The Office' & Making The Most Of Summer

Ellie (and family) goes outside! Not to be confused with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s pilot episode, “Kimmy Goes Outside.”

With a little less than seven weeks left of summer, I know many of us are clinging to every last bit of it. And Ellie Kemper is here to help. The actress and mom has teamed up with Pirate’s Booty for Captain Bob’s Summer Quest, which is basically an excuse to put the screens down, get outside, and let your imagination do some of the heavy lifting.

And for the Kemper family, that means literally locking those screens away.

“We have a legit safe just for screens, so we'll put [them] away, and I have the key, and nobody knows where I put the key, so people can't get into it,” she told iHeartRadio in an exclusive interview. “You do forget about it after a minute, and then you can just be present in the moment, and I think that's really helpful.”

Helpful, innovative and, some (me) might even say, a pretty perfect way to bring back the kind of summers many of us millennials grew up with — when going outside was the activity and every day was basically its own Captain Bob’s Summer Quest.

And since we were already feeling nostalgic, I couldn’t let Kemper go without talking about her enduring Hollywood career, how her kids see her, and of course a little something about The Office.

Keep scrolling to read the rest of our conversation.