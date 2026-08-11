Fans React After Trippie Redd & Sexyy Red Drop New Song ‘Meet The Redds’
By Tony M. Centeno
August 11, 2026
Trippie Redd and Sexyy Red have finally joined forces for their first-ever collaboration.
On Tuesday, August 11, the Midwestern natives released their new song "Meet The Redds," produced by ATL Jacob, along with an accompanying music video. Trippie and Sexyy recreate the timeless painting "American Gothic" as they appear in front of a black house on red clay. The "black house" is also a play on Trippie's home in Florida, which is painted in all black.
"At the black house, I'ma fill the swimmin' pool with drank/Push up with your choppa, you can bring your best man," Trippie spits.
"B***hes say my name, I pop out quick like boogieman/Young and I'm turnt, I'm havin' my way, b***h, I got them bands," Sexyy raps.
Fans expressed their excitement for the song shortly after it dropped overnight. Some compared it to the time when Travis Scott and Kid Cudi got together to form "The Scotts" in 2020. "A collab I never knew I needed," one fan wrote on X. Others suggested they need to get Redman to hop on the remix.
"This the best trippie sounded in a minute," one fan wrote.
"Meet The Redds" is the newest single from Trippie Redd's upcoming album NDA. The Ohio rapper previously released his collaboration with Young Thug, "Paperbag Boy," and recently shared his DJ Whoo Kid-assisted banger "SWAGGER." The album arrives this Friday, August 14.
Watch the music video for "Meet The Redds" above.