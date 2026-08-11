Fans React After Trippie Redd & Sexyy Red Drop New Song ‘Meet The Redds’

"B***hes say my name, I pop out quick like boogieman/Young and I'm turnt, I'm havin' my way, b***h, I got them bands," Sexyy raps.



Fans expressed their excitement for the song shortly after it dropped overnight. Some compared it to the time when Travis Scott and Kid Cudi got together to form "The Scotts" in 2020. "A collab I never knew I needed," one fan wrote on X. Others suggested they need to get Redman to hop on the remix.



"This the best trippie sounded in a minute," one fan wrote.



"Meet The Redds" is the newest single from Trippie Redd's upcoming album NDA. The Ohio rapper previously released his collaboration with Young Thug, "Paperbag Boy," and recently shared his DJ Whoo Kid-assisted banger "SWAGGER." The album arrives this Friday, August 14.



Watch the music video for "Meet The Redds" above.