Flagg Rookie Card Unboxed; Mavericks Offer Huge Bounty

A rare one-of-one Cooper Flagg rookie card was unboxed in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Monday night (August 10). The card, featuring an autograph and a jersey patch from Flagg's NBA debut, was revealed during a live stream at a local card store. Experts in sports memorabilia estimate the card could sell for over $1 million at auction.

The Dallas Mavericks have announced a substantial "bounty" for the card, offering a package that includes two premium season tickets for the next 32 years, a signed game-worn rookie jersey, and a postgame photo with Flagg. The package also features a VIP tour of the Mavericks' practice facility, a meet-and-greet with the team, and a private basketball experience at the American Airlines Center for up to 10 guests. Additionally, the offer includes a road trip to see the Mavericks play against the Boston Celtics, with all expenses covered.

Sports card analysts at Sports Card Investor estimate the Mavericks' bounty package is valued between $800,000 and $1.2 million. However, the card itself could fetch between $2 million and $5 million if sold at a major public auction.

Cooper Flagg, who signed the card last month, advised whoever finds it to hold onto it, suggesting its value will increase as his career progresses. The card's discovery comes amid heightened interest in rookie debut patch autograph cards, following a similar card for baseball player Paul Skenes selling for $1.11 million last year.