Health Professionals Blast Trump Vaccine Order

President Donald Trump new executive order, signed Monday, recommends changes to childhood vaccination schedules. The move has sparked fierce criticism from health professionals. The order suggests splitting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three separate shots and administering all childhood immunizations at different medical visits.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Medical Association (AMA) have voiced strong opposition to the order. Dr. Andrew Racine, president of the AAP, called it "disheartening and dangerous," especially as measles cases in the U.S. reach a 35-year high. Dr. Willie Underwood III of the AMA stated that decisions about vaccines should rely on rigorous scientific evidence.

They criticize the order as dangerous and not based on science, emphasizing the importance of vaccines in preventing diseases.

President Trump claimed that reducing the number of vaccines and splitting them up would decrease autism rates, despite CDC studies showing no link between vaccines and autism. Trump's order, which serves as guidance rather than a mandate, suggests reducing the number of recommended vaccines from 18 to 11.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a physician, criticized the order, stating it lacks scientific backing and could increase vaccine hesitancy. The order also calls for developing alternatives to aluminum in vaccines, though the AAP states there are no significant health risks associated with the small amounts used in vaccines.