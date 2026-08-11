Judge Allows Tulsa Little League Team Back In Tournament

A judge in Waco, Texas, has reinstated the Tulsa National Little League team into the Southwest Region Tournament, allowing them to compete for a spot in the Little League Baseball World Series. The decision came after the team was initially disqualified for using an ineligible player. The ruling, made on Monday (August 10), grants a temporary restraining order permitting Tulsa to play against Boerne, Texas, for the championship title on Tuesday (August 11).

The controversy began when Little League International disqualified Tulsa National, citing a protest regarding player eligibility. According to a statement by Little League, the organization aims to uphold fair play and integrity by ensuring all players meet eligibility requirements based on school enrollment or residence within league boundaries. However, the decision was contested by Tulsa's parents and players, who sought legal intervention to overturn the disqualification.

Judge Ryan Luna of the 414th District Court issued the restraining order, emphasizing that the championship should be decided on the field. Christian Dennie, representing the Tulsa team, stated that the game will proceed as planned, with the winner advancing to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This legal battle follows a similar incident involving Tulsa's softball team, which was disqualified from its regional tournament just weeks prior. The Little League organization has yet to respond to the court's decision but previously expressed its commitment to supporting all children affected by such rulings.

The outcome of the game between Tulsa and Boerne will determine which team represents the Southwest Region at the Little League World Series, set to begin on August 19. The ruling has sparked discussions about eligibility rules and the importance of transparency in youth sports.